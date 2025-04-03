US-India Trade Relations: Trump's Tariff Impact Analyzed

US President Donald Trump's recent decision to levy a 27% reciprocal tariff on Indian imports could lead to significant shifts in global trade dynamics. While Indian industry leaders acknowledge the need for a thorough assessment, they remain optimistic about the country's economic resilience.

According to industry bodies like ASSOCHAM, the new tariffs represent a pivotal realignment of manufacturing and trade value chains. India's current positioning, with existing 10% baseline duties and the new 27% tariffs, places it in a competitive middle ground, warranting further analysis to gauge full effects.

Focus is on bolstering export efficiency as India's industrial competitiveness is expected to curtail tariff repercussions. As experts forecast minimal impact on GDP, the medium term outlook includes strengthening bilateral trade through strategic agreements with the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)