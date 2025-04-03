Left Menu

US Reciprocal Tariffs: A New Chapter in India-US Trade Relations

The Department of Commerce is assessing the impact of US tariffs on India, consulting with stakeholders. Amid ongoing US-India trade discussions, focused on technology transfers and supply chain integration, opportunities in the new US policy are carefully being explored.

Updated: 03-04-2025 14:42 IST
The US's imposition of new reciprocal tariffs ranging from 10% to 50% on imports has grabbed the attention of the Indian Department of Commerce. The ministry is actively engaging with domestic stakeholders to assess the ramifications of these duties.

Simultaneously, the Department is exploring the potential opportunities in this shifting trade climate. The tariffs exempt certain sectors like pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and energy products. A bilateral trade agreement between the US and India aims to enhance trade, investment, and technology exchange.

Indian and US trade teams are in ongoing discussions, focusing on a mutually beneficial multi-sectoral Bilateral Trade Agreement. India's commitment to its strategic partnership with the US remains firm as talks progress, with hopes to further strengthen economic ties.

