Left Menu

Guinea's New Era: Doumbouya's Presidential Ascension

Mamady Doumbouya, former coup leader, has been elected as Guinea's president, marking the nation's return to civilian rule. Despite his initial pledge not to run, constitutional changes allowed his candidacy. His leadership emphasizes resource nationalism, though criticisms arise over political freedom restraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 05:07 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 05:07 IST
Guinea's New Era: Doumbouya's Presidential Ascension

In a significant political shift, Mamady Doumbouya, once a coup leader, is now set to take office as Guinea's president after provisional results showed him clinching 86.72% of the vote. His rise marks the completion of Guinea's journey back to civilian governance after the 2021 coup.

Doumbouya, around 40 years old and a former special forces commander, initially captured power by overthrowing President Alpha Conde. His election represents a new chapter in the political landscape of West Africa, where several coups have reshaped governance since 2020.

Despite previously being barred from elections, a constitutional referendum lifted restrictions allowing Doumbouya to run. However, his administration faces criticism for clamping down on political freedoms, with reports of media constraints and limited opposition activity, raising questions about the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Junta leader Gen. Mamdi Doumbouya is declared the winner of Guinea's election held on Sunday, provisional results show, reports AP.

Junta leader Gen. Mamdi Doumbouya is declared the winner of Guinea's electio...

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: Drone Strikes Target Moscow Amid Conflict

Tensions Escalate: Drone Strikes Target Moscow Amid Conflict

 Global
3
Drone Strike in Russia: Impact on Black Sea Port

Drone Strike in Russia: Impact on Black Sea Port

 Global
4
Gen. Mamdi Doumbouya Secures Resounding Victory in Guinea's Historic Election

Gen. Mamdi Doumbouya Secures Resounding Victory in Guinea's Historic Electio...

 Guinea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025