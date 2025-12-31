Guinea's New Era: Doumbouya's Presidential Ascension

In a significant political shift, Mamady Doumbouya, once a coup leader, is now set to take office as Guinea's president after provisional results showed him clinching 86.72% of the vote. His rise marks the completion of Guinea's journey back to civilian governance after the 2021 coup.

Doumbouya, around 40 years old and a former special forces commander, initially captured power by overthrowing President Alpha Conde. His election represents a new chapter in the political landscape of West Africa, where several coups have reshaped governance since 2020.

Despite previously being barred from elections, a constitutional referendum lifted restrictions allowing Doumbouya to run. However, his administration faces criticism for clamping down on political freedoms, with reports of media constraints and limited opposition activity, raising questions about the democratic process.

