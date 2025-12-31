Guinea's New Era: Doumbouya's Presidential Ascension
Mamady Doumbouya, former coup leader, has been elected as Guinea's president, marking the nation's return to civilian rule. Despite his initial pledge not to run, constitutional changes allowed his candidacy. His leadership emphasizes resource nationalism, though criticisms arise over political freedom restraints.
In a significant political shift, Mamady Doumbouya, once a coup leader, is now set to take office as Guinea's president after provisional results showed him clinching 86.72% of the vote. His rise marks the completion of Guinea's journey back to civilian governance after the 2021 coup.
Doumbouya, around 40 years old and a former special forces commander, initially captured power by overthrowing President Alpha Conde. His election represents a new chapter in the political landscape of West Africa, where several coups have reshaped governance since 2020.
Despite previously being barred from elections, a constitutional referendum lifted restrictions allowing Doumbouya to run. However, his administration faces criticism for clamping down on political freedoms, with reports of media constraints and limited opposition activity, raising questions about the democratic process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamady Doumbouya: From Coup Leader to Guinea's Elected President
Counterfeit Currency Bust in Chhattisgarh: Couple Arrested
Thane Couple Falls Victim to Rs 21.9 Lakh Cyber Fraud in WhatsApp Trading Scam
Bollywood Couple Fights Back Against Trolling Over Concert Controversy
Tragic End In Sitapur: Young Couple Found Hanging After Secret Temple Marriage