Left Menu

Global Markets Rattled: Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs Stir Economic Uncertainty

Global markets were thrown into turmoil following U.S. President Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs. Stocks fell, bond yields dropped, and the dollar weakened. Analysts are speculating on the potential for further trade negotiations and the impact on global economic growth, particularly involving the EU and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:11 IST
Global Markets Rattled: Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs Stir Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global financial markets faced significant disruption on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the imposition of reciprocal tariffs to match those levied on U.S. exports by other nations.

The introduction of these tariffs triggered a sharp decline in stock markets, investors shifted towards safer assets such as bonds, gold, and the yen. The S&P 500 futures fell by 3%, indicating a potential severe impact on Wall Street. Additionally, U.S. Treasury yields, China's yuan, and the value of the dollar experienced substantial drops.

According to financial experts, the long-term market implications include increased uncertainty and potential slowdowns in global economic growth, as negotiations and retaliatory trade measures unfold across Europe, China, and other global economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025