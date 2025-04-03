Tariff Tensions: German Carmakers Advocate for Free Trade in India

In the wake of US President Donald Trump's escalating tariff conflict, German luxury carmakers BMW and Mercedes-Benz have voiced their opinions in India, emphasizing the need for free trade agreements characterized by low tariffs. They assert that such policies would enhance economic growth and technological advancement globally.

Recent moves by the US government include the announcement of 27 percent reciprocal tariffs on India, criticizing New Delhi's high import duties on American products. Notably, autos and auto parts remain unaffected by the latest tariffs, having already been subjected to earlier strategies under Trump's administration.

Industry leaders like BMW Group India President & CEO Vikram Pawah and Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer advocate for open, fair-trade policies, highlighting the potential benefits of global market accessibility. They emphasize improved international trade dynamics through reduced barriers and suggest collaborative joint strategies among large economies to nurture economic stability and growth. Currently, India's import duties on foreign vehicles range between 70 and 100 percent.

