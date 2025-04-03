Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: German Carmakers Advocate for Free Trade in India

As US President Donald Trump amplifies the tariff war, German luxury carmakers BMW and Mercedes-Benz in India stress the importance of free trade with low tariffs. They argue this approach benefits all by facilitating new technology and economic growth. The trade debate centers on India's high import duties on foreign vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:30 IST
Tariff Tensions: German Carmakers Advocate for Free Trade in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of US President Donald Trump's escalating tariff conflict, German luxury carmakers BMW and Mercedes-Benz have voiced their opinions in India, emphasizing the need for free trade agreements characterized by low tariffs. They assert that such policies would enhance economic growth and technological advancement globally.

Recent moves by the US government include the announcement of 27 percent reciprocal tariffs on India, criticizing New Delhi's high import duties on American products. Notably, autos and auto parts remain unaffected by the latest tariffs, having already been subjected to earlier strategies under Trump's administration.

Industry leaders like BMW Group India President & CEO Vikram Pawah and Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer advocate for open, fair-trade policies, highlighting the potential benefits of global market accessibility. They emphasize improved international trade dynamics through reduced barriers and suggest collaborative joint strategies among large economies to nurture economic stability and growth. Currently, India's import duties on foreign vehicles range between 70 and 100 percent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025