Left Menu

India Assesses Impact of US Tariff Hike Amid Economic Growth Ambitions

India is evaluating the consequences of the US-imposed tariffs on its economy, as President Donald Trump enforces reciprocal duties to reduce trade deficits. The assessment, conducted by the Department of Commerce, parallels India's aspirations to become a global economic powerhouse projected to reach a USD 5 trillion economy by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:11 IST
India Assesses Impact of US Tariff Hike Amid Economic Growth Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is scrutinizing the implications of the recent tariff hikes imposed by the United States, as announced by Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary. The US tariffs, part of President Donald Trump's strategy to mitigate trade deficits, have raised concerns over their effect on India's export economy.

Chaudhary emphasized the government's commitment to placing India first, noting assessments are underway to evaluate the full impact. The US measure, which sees a 27% reciprocal duty on Indian goods, is part of a larger move to enforce similar tariffs on about 60 countries.

In parallel, India is ambitiously advancing its economic growth goals, with aspirations to expand into a USD 5 trillion economy by 2027. Discussions for a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement continue, aiming to augment trade and supply chain integration between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025