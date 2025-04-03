Left Menu

Godrej Enterprises Group Wins Honda Supplier Honor Again

Godrej Enterprises Group's Tooling Business receives recognition at the 2025 Honda Supplier Convention for its excellence in manufacturing, supply chain, and innovation. This commendation, marking the fourth consecutive year, highlights its dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainability, reinforcing India's global presence in precision tooling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:37 IST
Godrej Enterprises Group Wins Honda Supplier Honor Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tooling Business of Godrej Enterprises Group has been celebrated at the esteemed Honda Supplier Convention 2025. This accolade marks the fourth consecutive year of recognition, underscoring the company's excellence in manufacturing, supply chain management, and technological innovation.

The annual convention recognizes suppliers for outstanding performance in quality, cost efficiency, delivery, and technological advancements. Godrej Enterprises Group's continued recognition emphasizes its commitment to world-class manufacturing practices and precision engineering, aligning with global industry benchmarks.

Pankaj Abhyankar, Executive Vice President and Business Head of Tooling, noted that the group's role as a trusted manufacturing partner for global OEMs is strengthened by Honda's acknowledgment. This honor reaffirms their focus on innovation, quality, and sustainable practices in tooling. As India's manufacturing sector expands, Godrej pledges to enhance capabilities and reduce import dependency, projecting a steady growth path for the tooling industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025