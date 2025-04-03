Godrej Enterprises Group Wins Honda Supplier Honor Again

The Tooling Business of Godrej Enterprises Group has been celebrated at the esteemed Honda Supplier Convention 2025. This accolade marks the fourth consecutive year of recognition, underscoring the company's excellence in manufacturing, supply chain management, and technological innovation.

The annual convention recognizes suppliers for outstanding performance in quality, cost efficiency, delivery, and technological advancements. Godrej Enterprises Group's continued recognition emphasizes its commitment to world-class manufacturing practices and precision engineering, aligning with global industry benchmarks.

Pankaj Abhyankar, Executive Vice President and Business Head of Tooling, noted that the group's role as a trusted manufacturing partner for global OEMs is strengthened by Honda's acknowledgment. This honor reaffirms their focus on innovation, quality, and sustainable practices in tooling. As India's manufacturing sector expands, Godrej pledges to enhance capabilities and reduce import dependency, projecting a steady growth path for the tooling industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)