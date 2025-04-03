Left Menu

US Tariffs Pose Challenges and Opportunities for Indian Export Sectors

The United States has introduced new tariffs impacting India's export sectors like shrimp, medical devices, and jewelry. However, some sectors, including apparel and electronics, may benefit from reduced competition. While tariffs challenge some industries, they create opportunities for others as global trade dynamics shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:52 IST
US Tariffs Pose Challenges and Opportunities for Indian Export Sectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The introduction of new US tariffs is set to challenge several key Indian export sectors, including shrimp, carpets, medical devices, and gold jewelry, as they face a hefty 27% import duty starting April 9, according to an official statement.

Conversely, India's electronics, textiles, and pharmaceuticals sectors may find themselves at an advantage, as their competitors in other countries face even higher tariffs. The major shift in trade policy, announced by President Donald Trump, is part of an effort to reduce the US trade deficit and promote domestic manufacturing.

While sectors such as shrimp and jewelry grapple with the impact of heightened duties, the apparel industry anticipates potential gains due to India's integrated value chain and the higher tariffs imposed on rival exporters. With the United States being the largest market for Indian exports across multiple industries, the latest tariff changes present both challenges and opportunities for market players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025