Ripple Effects: US Reciprocal Tariffs and the Indian Steel Industry

The announcement of reciprocal tariffs by the US under President Donald Trump is projected to alter global trade patterns, potentially impacting India's steel sector. While direct effects on India's exports to the US are modest, fears loom over increased low-cost imports as affected nations seek alternative markets.

Updated: 03-04-2025 18:02 IST
The US has implemented reciprocal tariffs against approximately 60 countries in a bold move led by President Donald Trump, opting to balance global trade dynamics. This decision is projected to shift trade flows globally, with implications for alternative markets such as India, according to trade experts.

The specific tariffs placed on India have been set at 27 percent as a counter to what the US interprets as high import duties imposed on its goods by New Delhi. Although automobiles, auto parts, and some metal articles aren't included in the latest directive, the potential for trade diversions poses a significant challenge to India's domestic steel industry.

Industry leaders, including the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association, express concern about incoming low-cost imports. Analysts suggest that secondary repercussions such as global price shifts and trade diversions necessitate vigilant oversight. As noted by experts, the indirect effects could reshape the demand-supply equilibrium, impacting the Indian economy significantly.

