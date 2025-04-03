Left Menu

India-USA Trade Talks: A Push for Economic Synergy

India and the United States are accelerating negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement to enhance market access and reduce tariffs. Amid US import duties on Indian goods, sector-specific talks are underway to finalize the agreement structure, aiming to double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United States are racing against time to seal a much-anticipated bilateral trade agreement, aimed at boosting commercial ties between the two economic giants. The push comes on the heels of Washington's decision to levy an additional 27% import duty on Indian products, effective from April 9.

This strategic dialogue is setting the stage for sector-specific discussions from this month onwards, with both nations eager to iron out the structural details of the pact. On the negotiating table are issues like tariff and non-tariff barriers, market access, and supply chain integration, as confirmed by the Indian Commerce Ministry.

A high-level US delegation, led by Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, recently visited India to discuss the preliminary terms of the agreement. The objective is ambitious: more than doubling the current bilateral trade from USD 191 billion to USD 500 billion by 2030, despite the complexities involved in trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

