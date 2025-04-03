Left Menu

Trade Turbulence: Impact of New US Tariffs on Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka faces economic challenges as President Anura Kumara Dissanayake appoints a high-powered committee to study the impact of new US tariffs on exports. The tariffs, mainly on apparel and rubber products, threaten Sri Lanka's economy, prompting the government to seek diplomatic solutions while reassessing trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:44 IST
Trade Turbulence: Impact of New US Tariffs on Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed a high-powered committee to evaluate the impact of new US trade tariffs on the island nation's economy.

The committee will delve into the implications, particularly affecting Sri Lankan exports, amidst President Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs on approximately 60 countries.

With a 44% tax affecting Sri Lankan goods, especially apparel and rubber products, the nation faces economic challenges, prompting diplomatic discussions with the US and potential policy reassessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025