IOC Eases Restrictions on Russian and Belarusian Youth Athletes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Thursday that Russian and Belarusian youth athletes will be allowed to compete in international events without access restrictions. This marks the first step in easing the sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Despite the complex political landscape, the IOC is attempting to bridge divides through sport.

During the recent Olympic summit, the decision was supported by participants, emphasizing that young athletes from Russia and Belarus should have unrestricted access to compete in both individual and team sports. The IOC acknowledged that implementing these changes will take time and requires consultation with various stakeholders.

While Russian and Belarusian athletes reaching qualifying standards for Olympic Games undergo vetting to ensure no ties to military or war support, they face exclusion if any links are found. The IOC's decision aims to balance political tensions with the core ethos of sportsmanship and fair competition, with protocols set for events like Dakar 2026.

