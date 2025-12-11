Left Menu

IOC Eases Restrictions on Russian and Belarusian Youth Athletes

The International Olympic Committee announced lifting restrictions on Russian and Belarusian youth athletes for international events. Despite ongoing political tensions due to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the IOC allows participation while imposing standard protocols. This decision marks a cautious step towards normalizing athletic relations.

Updated: 11-12-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:55 IST

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Thursday that Russian and Belarusian youth athletes will be allowed to compete in international events without access restrictions. This marks the first step in easing the sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Despite the complex political landscape, the IOC is attempting to bridge divides through sport.

During the recent Olympic summit, the decision was supported by participants, emphasizing that young athletes from Russia and Belarus should have unrestricted access to compete in both individual and team sports. The IOC acknowledged that implementing these changes will take time and requires consultation with various stakeholders.

While Russian and Belarusian athletes reaching qualifying standards for Olympic Games undergo vetting to ensure no ties to military or war support, they face exclusion if any links are found. The IOC's decision aims to balance political tensions with the core ethos of sportsmanship and fair competition, with protocols set for events like Dakar 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

