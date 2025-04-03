Left Menu

Trade Tensions Escalate: US Tariffs Ignite China-US Standoff

China responds to President Donald Trump's imposition of 34% tariffs on $438 billion of imports with plans for countermeasures, while urging dialogue. Despite tensions, China hopes to negotiate a resolution. The US tariffs, aimed at balancing trade disparities, face criticism for violating WTO rules and harming multilateral trade systems.

Updated: 03-04-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:52 IST
  • China

In response to President Donald Trump's decision to enforce a 34% tariff on $438 billion worth of Chinese imports, China has declared its resolve to adopt countermeasures. The announcement marks a new phase in the escalating trade tensions between the two economic giants.

Despite the tariffs imposed by the US, China has yet to implement immediate retaliatory actions, hinting at the possibility of future negotiations. The Chinese government has expressed a willingness for 'equal dialogues' to address trade concerns, maintaining open lines of communication with the US.

Criticism from China highlights violations of WTO rules and the undermining of the multilateral trading system. The tariffs, comprising a 10% universal baseline and a 24% country-specific rate, reflect broader US strategies to counteract perceived trade imbalances. As tensions mount, both nations face pressure to reach a diplomatic solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

