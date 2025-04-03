Odisha: A Beacon of Industrial Growth and Job Creation

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took a significant step in industrial development on Thursday with the initiation of 13 new projects and inaugurating a unit amounting to a combined investment of Rs 5,770 crore, expected to produce over 37,030 jobs.

The inaugural ceremony of Varun Beverages Limited, which commanded an investment of Rs 624 crore, was held in Khurda district. The Chief Minister also earmarked 13 other ventures, all situated within the same region. The projects span across various sectors including food processing, textile, and others, showcasing Odisha's commitment to industrial growth.

The initiative, following the 'Make in Odisha Conclave 2025', highlighted the state's diligence in translating investment promises into tangible outputs, thereby enhancing the ease of doing business. Esteemed participants included prominent firms like Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited and IFGL Refractories Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)