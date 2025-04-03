UP's Sugarcane Strategy: Fueling a $1-Trillion Dream

The Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Development Department has unveiled an ambitious plan, setting a gross value output (GVO) target of Rs 1,41,846 crore for the financial year 2025-26. This is part of a broader initiative to help the state realize Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a USD 1-trillion economy by 2030.

The department's strategy focuses on enhancing sugarcane cultivation and its related sectors, while aiming to minimize dependency on governmental support. The plan details a substantial increase in the GVA contribution, with a goal to augment sugarcane production to Rs 1,03,038 crore and jaggery production to Rs 38,808 crore by 2025-26.

To achieve these targets, the department will implement key measures such as improving sugar recovery rates, ensuring timely sugar sales, expanding storage capacities, and hiring skilled workers. The goal is not just economic growth, but to position UP as a cornerstone in India's agricultural and industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)