Karnataka Pushes for Expanded Food Distribution to Ration Card Holders

The Karnataka government is making a case for the distribution of more food items to aid ration card holders in the state. Minister K H Muniyappa met with Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi to advocate for the inclusion of wheat, sugar, cooking oil, and pulses alongside rice in their PDS allocations.

The demand for these additional supplies was substantiated by a recent survey conducted among beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System (PDS). According to the survey, an overwhelming 92% expressed the need for more comprehensive food offerings through ration shops.

Currently, the National Food Security Act covers 4.01 crore PDS beneficiaries in Karnataka, receiving 10 kg of rice per person. Muniyappa hopes for the central government's favorable decision to reintroduce multi-foodgrain distribution, echoing past practices which included a wider variety of food grains.

