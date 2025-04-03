Left Menu

Karnataka Pushes for Expanded Food Distribution to Ration Card Holders

Karnataka's minister K H Muniyappa has urged for the distribution of additional food items like wheat, sugar, and cooking oil to ration card holders, following a survey showing strong demand among beneficiaries. The state seeks central government approval for this expansion to benefit over 4 crore people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:27 IST
Karnataka Pushes for Expanded Food Distribution to Ration Card Holders
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is making a case for the distribution of more food items to aid ration card holders in the state. Minister K H Muniyappa met with Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi to advocate for the inclusion of wheat, sugar, cooking oil, and pulses alongside rice in their PDS allocations.

The demand for these additional supplies was substantiated by a recent survey conducted among beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System (PDS). According to the survey, an overwhelming 92% expressed the need for more comprehensive food offerings through ration shops.

Currently, the National Food Security Act covers 4.01 crore PDS beneficiaries in Karnataka, receiving 10 kg of rice per person. Muniyappa hopes for the central government's favorable decision to reintroduce multi-foodgrain distribution, echoing past practices which included a wider variety of food grains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025