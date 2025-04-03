Global Trade Turmoil: Tariffs Spark Economic Ripples Worldwide

In response to newly imposed U.S. tariffs, businesses worldwide are bracing for price hikes and potential trade disruptions. The tariffs, aimed at bolstering domestic employment, range from 10% to nearly 50%, leading to widespread uncertainty across various industries.

Economic repercussions have begun, with companies like Stellantis announcing temporary layoffs due to production halts caused by tariff implementation. Industries such as shipping are raising red flags about potential disruptions to global trade, amid concerns over economic stability.

Tariffs on Asian manufacturing have particularly impacted sportswear brands, while European luxury goods brace for price adjustments. Retailers and tech giants are also on alert, weighing the tariffs' potential to stall investment and alter global supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)