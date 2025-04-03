Indian AlchoBev Industry Seeks Clarity Amidst Tariff Disputes

Amidst reciprocal tariffs levied by the US government, the Indian alchoBev industry is vying for protection, focusing on clarity regarding duties levied on alcoholic beverages.

Recently, tariffs on Bourbon whisky were reduced from 150 per cent to 100 per cent following US President Donald Trump's critique of the "unfair" duties in South Asia. Yet, industry players like the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), express unease over high operational costs and licensing hurdles compared to global counterparts.

Anant S Iyer, Director General of CIABC, emphasized the need for India and the US to engage in trade discussions to foster mutually beneficial outcomes. With substantial contributions to state revenues and employment, the industry relies on government measures for its protection. Global impact concerns were mirrored by the International Spirits and Wines Association of India, advocating for bilateral talks to establish a fair trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)