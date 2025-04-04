Indian Railways Hits Record Coach Production

New Delhi – The Indian Railways has reported a record production of 7,134 coaches for the financial year 2024-25, marking a 9% increase from the previous year, as per the Ministry. This jump reflects India's sustained efforts to modernize its railway infrastructure and cater to growing passenger demands.

During 2023-24, production figures reached 6,541 coaches. Notably, the recent output emphasized non A/C coaches, with 4,601 units specifically made to meet the needs of everyday passengers, aligning with strategic goals of expanding access and efficiency.

The Indian Railways operates three key manufacturing sites in the country. The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, a leading unit, surpassed its own records, producing 3,007 coaches in 2024-25. This growth trajectory affirms substantial advancements since 2014, underlining India's focus on connectivity and self-reliance in railway manufacturing.

