Record Coach Production by Indian Railways Boosts Connectivity

Indian Railways manufactured 7,134 coaches in the 2024-25 financial year, a 9% increase from the previous year. A special focus was placed on non A/C coaches with 4,601 produced to meet rising passenger demands. This growth underscores India's focus on modernizing rail infrastructure.

In a significant development, Indian Railways reported manufacturing 7,134 coaches for the financial year 2024-25, reflecting a 9% increase from the previous year. The production focused particularly on non-air-conditioned coaches, with 4,601 units catering to the common man's needs.

The Ministry emphasized that this increase mirrors India's concentrated efforts to modernize its railway infrastructure and meet the swelling demand from passengers nationwide. Three main coach production facilities—the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, and Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli—were pivotal in achieving these numbers.

Over the last decade, Indian Railways has consistently enhanced its coach production capacity. From 2004 to 2014, production numbers were comparatively modest, averaging less than 3,300 coaches annually. However, the period from 2014 to 2024 saw a significant uptick, with 54,809 coaches produced, aligning with the strategic goals of improved connectivity and greater self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

