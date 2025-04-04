Global Trade Trembles: Trump's Tariff Tsunami

In a dramatic move, United States President Donald Trump has imposed sweeping new tariffs on American imports, rattling global markets and triggering swift international responses. Countries like China and the European Union have condemned the move, pledging retaliatory measures, while some others hope for negotiations.

The tariffs, some as high as 49 percent, are intended to reverse what Trump sees as unfair treatment by trading partners, aiming to bring factories and jobs back to the US. However, critics argue that this could provoke a trade war, leading to higher prices for consumers and economic slowdown.

Chinese officials have labeled the US actions as 'bullying,' and French President Emmanuel Macron has urged businesses to reconsider investments in America. The potential for a broader trade conflict looms large, with the European Union considering targeting big US tech firms in response. Global stock markets have already felt the impact, registering significant declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)