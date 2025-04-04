Tax Changes Force Hands of British Business Owners

Business owners in Britain are bracing for financial hardship as a significant tax hike on employers looms. Hospitality venues, like those operated by Philip Thorley, are preparing for the inevitable price increases that will follow the new tax, set to affect the struggling economy.

The British Beer & Pub Association warns that the latest progression in Reeves' economic plan could result in an average pint price rising by more than twenty pence. With an inflation shock already causing headaches, British businesses are faced with tough choices, from automating more processes to cutting back on new hires.

The Bank of England remains watchful of the potential impact on inflation, which might exceed 4% later this year. As Britain's minimum wage increases and COVID relief recedes, British businesses and workers continue to navigate uncertain economic waters.

