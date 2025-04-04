Left Menu

Escalation in Drone Warfare: Casualties in Russia's Bryansk Region

A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Bryansk region resulted in the death of one civilian and the injury of another. The attack led to temporary closures of major Moscow airports as Russian air defense responded, downing 107 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to the Defence Ministry.

A civilian has been killed and another injured in a Ukrainian drone assault on Russia's Bryansk region, as confirmed by the local governor on Friday.

Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on Telegram that two residents from the affected village sustained shrapnel injuries. "The injured were promptly taken to the district hospital. Unfortunately, one of the injured, a man, died," Bogomaz stated.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin noted that Russian air defense successfully intercepted a drone heading towards the capital. As a precaution, the federal transport agency temporarily closed Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports, which reopened after several hours. Russia's Defence Ministry reported downing 107 Ukrainian drones overnight.

