Escalation in Drone Warfare: Casualties in Russia's Bryansk Region

A civilian has been killed and another injured in a Ukrainian drone assault on Russia's Bryansk region, as confirmed by the local governor on Friday.

Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on Telegram that two residents from the affected village sustained shrapnel injuries. "The injured were promptly taken to the district hospital. Unfortunately, one of the injured, a man, died," Bogomaz stated.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin noted that Russian air defense successfully intercepted a drone heading towards the capital. As a precaution, the federal transport agency temporarily closed Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports, which reopened after several hours. Russia's Defence Ministry reported downing 107 Ukrainian drones overnight.

