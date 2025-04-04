African Development Bank Amplifies Commitment to Gender Equality in Côte d'Ivoire

In March 2025, the African Development Bank (AfDB), headquartered in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, demonstrated its continued commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women by actively participating in multiple high-impact activities during the International Women’s Day and Month celebrations. These efforts reflect the Bank’s longstanding support for gender empowerment and its alignment with the country’s ongoing strides toward addressing gender gaps.

AfDB’s Engagement in Key International Women’s Day Events

During the month of March, the African Development Bank actively engaged in various initiatives organized by the Government of Côte d'Ivoire to mark International Women’s Day. The Bank took part in high-level discussions, collaborated in a march against gender-based violence, and contributed to a national ceremony held in Dimbokro. The multifaceted involvement reinforced the Bank’s role in fostering gender equality in Africa, particularly in the context of economic development, entrepreneurship, and social reforms.

AFAWA Initiative: Closing the Funding Gap for Women Entrepreneurs

One of the key initiatives highlighted by Nathalie Gahunga, Manager of the Gender and Women Empowerment Division at AfDB, was the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA). Launched as part of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to bridge the significant gender financing gap in Africa, AFAWA focuses on tackling the $49 billion shortfall in funding for African women entrepreneurs. With significant contributions from partner financial institutions, the initiative has unlocked over $119.5 million in financing, specifically benefitting women-led businesses in Côte d'Ivoire.

Gahunga underscored the importance of targeted financial support for women in Africa, particularly as they constitute a critical driver for economic growth across the continent. “Empowering women is not just about fairness; it is about unlocking Africa’s full economic potential. When women thrive, economies prosper, and communities are strengthened,” said Gahunga during the panel discussion.

Women-Led Food Cooperatives: Strengthening Economic Independence

Another vital initiative discussed during the panel was the Women-Led Staple Food Cooperatives Project. This $1.5 million project, led by AfDB, has provided financial support, training, and resources to over 21,300 women in Côte d'Ivoire. The project aims to strengthen women’s economic independence through support for staple food cooperatives, helping women in rural areas secure stable income sources while contributing to food security.

Gender Marker System Dashboard: A New Tool for Gender Inclusivity

In addition to its direct financial support, AfDB also highlighted the launch of the Gender Marker System Dashboard, an innovative tool that helps classify the Bank’s programs based on their gender equality objectives and expected outcomes. This system ensures that gender considerations are central to the design and execution of AfDB’s projects, marking a significant step forward in integrating gender responsiveness into the Bank’s broader development agenda.

Africa Gender Index 2023: Tracking Gender Progress

AfDB also presented findings from the Africa Gender Index 2023 Analytical Report, co-published with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. The report provides a detailed assessment of gender equality across the continent, offering valuable insights into the state of gender gaps in areas such as work, education, and leadership. Côte d’Ivoire has made notable progress in advancing gender equality, including legislative reforms such as the 2019 law mandating 30 percent representation of women in political parties. However, the report also emphasized the need for continued efforts, particularly in increasing women’s representation in leadership roles.

March Against Gender-Based Violence in Abobo

A key moment of the celebrations was the march held on March 1 in Abidjan’s Abobo district. Organized to stand against gender-based violence, the march was attended by over 350 people, including local leaders, government officials, civil society representatives, and members of the AfDB staff. The march called for stronger laws, better policies, and community-led solutions to combat gender-based violence, particularly femicide. AfDB staff, led by Gahunga, joined the march, underlining their support for the local efforts aimed at protecting women and girls from violence.

Commemorating International Women’s Day in Dimbokro

The Bank’s commitment to women’s empowerment continued with its participation in a major event held in Dimbokro, where over 10,000 people gathered for the national International Women’s Day ceremony. The event, led by First Lady Dominique Ouattara, focused on the theme: “Women’s Rights in Côte d'Ivoire: 30 Years After Beijing – Achievements and Strategies for the Future.” In her address, First Lady Ouattara called for heightened efforts to promote women’s empowerment, support female entrepreneurship, and ensure broader access to technology and training. She also highlighted the need for intensified efforts to combat gender-based violence, even in the most remote areas of the country.

A Historic Moment for Gender Equality: Reflecting on Beijing’s Legacy

This year marked the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a groundbreaking commitment made during the 1995 Fourth World Conference on Women. The declaration set a comprehensive agenda for achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment globally. In Côte d'Ivoire, this anniversary served as an opportunity to reflect on the progress made and reaffirm the country’s commitment to continue advancing women’s rights, participation, and leadership across all sectors.

Looking Ahead: A Future of Continued Partnership and Progress

As Côte d'Ivoire celebrates the achievements made over the past three decades since the Beijing Declaration, the African Development Bank remains steadfast in its dedication to gender equality. The Bank will continue to collaborate with governments, businesses, and other stakeholders to enhance financing opportunities, improve policies, and create more avenues for women’s participation in business, agriculture, leadership, and economic development.

Looking forward, the AfDB is focused on expanding its efforts in gender equality, particularly in the wake of the landmark findings of the Africa Gender Index 2023. With the continued support of the international community, the Bank aims to build on its current programs, making further strides in advancing women’s rights and empowering the next generation of African women leaders.