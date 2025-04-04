Left Menu

Maharashtra's Samruddhi Mahamarg Wins Prestigious SKOCH Award

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd. received the SKOCH 2025 Award for their Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg project. The expressway connects 392 villages, enhancing connectivity and economic growth in the region. Awarded at the 100th SKOCH Summit, the project exemplifies infrastructure excellence.

Anil Gaikwad, VCMD, MSRDC while receiving the award. Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd. (MSRDC) has been honored with the SKOCH 2025 Award for its remarkable Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg project. This accolade was conferred at the 100th SKOCH Summit, marking a significant achievement for the infrastructure sector.

Dr. Anilkumar Gaikwad, MSRDC Vice Chairman and Managing Director, received the award at a ceremony held at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. "Earning the SKOCH Award is a testament to the labor and dedication of our team. The completion of this expressway, despite challenges, showcases our commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure," Dr. Gaikwad remarked.

The 701-kilometer expressway significantly reduces travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai, facilitating swift transit and fostering growth in agriculture and industry in Vidarbha and Marathwada. Established in 2003, the SKOCH Award honors excellence in governance, technological advancement, and capacity building, celebrating entities transforming India.

