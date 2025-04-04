Vedanta's Mixed Q4: Metals Surge Amid Oil & Gas Decline

Vedanta Ltd reported a significant increase in the production of essential materials like aluminium, mined metals, and iron ore in the fourth quarter of FY25, despite facing declines in its oil and gas outputs. The aluminium sector saw a modest rise of 1% to 6,03,000 tonnes.

The Zinc India division's mined metal production climbed 4% to 3,10,000 tonnes, aided by enhanced grades and mill recovery. Meanwhile, Zinc International achieved a remarkable growth of 52% year-on-year, reaching 50,000 tonnes. Copper cathode's output also soared 41%, totaling 44,000 tonnes.

Iron ore production surged 22%, reaching 2.1 million tonnes, while saleable steel production marked a 4% annual increase, driven by operational efficiency. However, Vedanta's oil and gas sector witnessed an 18% drop in average daily oil equivalent production, underscoring a challenging period for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)