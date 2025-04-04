Controversial Calculations: Unveiling Trump's Tariff Strategy

A leading trade analyst has challenged the Trump administration's unorthodox tariff calculations as misguided, noting they often surpass the rates applied by the targeted countries.

Julia Spies, chief of trade and market intelligence at the International Trade Center, expressed doubts over the methodology employed by the US Trade Representative's office.

She criticized the formula tying the US trade imbalance with a country to the imposed tariffs, calling it non-standard economics. Additionally, US tariffs considered various foreign measures, from currency manipulation to technical trade barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)