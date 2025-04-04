Left Menu

Assam Cabinet Green-lights DA Increase for State Employees

The Assam cabinet has approved a 2% increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for government employees and pensioners, effective January 1. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the increment as a Bihu gift, bringing DA to 55% of the basic pay or pension.

The Assam cabinet has approved a 2% increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees, announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

This increase, effective from January 1, raises the DA for state employees and the Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners to 55% of the basic pay or pension.

Announcing the decision, Sarma described the raise as a Bihu gift for state employees and pensioners, with the enhanced DA to be paid with last month's salary, and arrears settled in April and May salaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

