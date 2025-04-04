ebm-papst's New Chennai Facility: Catalyzing India's Industrial Growth

ebm-papst India, part of the Germany-headquartered ebm-papst Group, has initiated construction of a new manufacturing facility in Chennai, marking a significant investment of Rs 340 crore. This new venture aims to bolster local production capabilities and will result in the creation of approximately 700 jobs.

The facility is slated to be operational by the end of 2026 and is a vital component of ebm-papst's strategy for expanding its reach in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa regions. The company's move highlights the strategic importance of India in its global operations, contributing to the 'Local for Local' production initiative.

The investment also reflects ebm-papst's confidence in Tamil Nadu's robust industrial ecosystem, supported by the state's proactive policies and skilled workforce. This development complements the company's recent establishment of a Global Capability Centre in India aimed at enhancing digital solutions for its intelligent technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)