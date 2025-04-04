Dollar Decline: The Eroding Power of King Currency
The U.S. dollar's traditional role as a safe-haven asset is under threat as recent tariff policies have led to a significant depreciation. Investors express concern over the dollar's eroding global standing, triggered by U.S. protectionist measures. This perceived loss of confidence could impact the world economy significantly.
In a surprising turn of events, investors have begun to flee the U.S. dollar, traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainty. This shift follows the introduction of sweeping tariffs by President Donald Trump, which have sparked fears of a recession and are causing a significant drop in the dollar's value.
The dollar experienced its largest daily fall since November 2022, declining by approximately 1.7%. Analysts are pointing to protectionist policies and rising U.S. debt as factors contributing to the weakening of the dollar's global position. There is now a looming risk that the dollar could lose its status as the world's primary reserve currency, which could have profound implications for the global economy.
While the dollar remains the dominant reserve currency, supported by the world's largest economy, recent trends are causing concern. The potential for a significant change in the currency's standing is becoming increasingly likely, as market sentiment shifts and other currencies begin to strengthen against the greenback. Investors are facing uncertainty as they navigate this evolving landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Geopolitical Tensions and Tariffs Shake Global Stocks as Investors Seek Safe Havens
Sebi Doubles Disclosure Threshold for Foreign Investors
Western Investors Wary as Russia's Market Remains Largely Inaccessible
Sebi board approves doubling investment threshold for granular disclosures by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to Rs 50,000 cr.
Potential TikTok Buyout by U.S. Investors to Prevent App Ban