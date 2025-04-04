Left Menu

Institutional Investors Oversubscribe Mazagon Dock OFS

The government's sale of a 2.83% stake in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was oversubscribed by institutional investors, with bids amounting to Rs 3,700 crore. The offering includes a greenshoe option, potentially increasing the issue size to 4.83%. Retail investor bidding opens on April 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:19 IST
Institutional Investors Oversubscribe Mazagon Dock OFS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government's 2.83% stake sale in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders attracted strong interest from institutional investors, receiving bids worth Rs 3,700 crore and oversubscribing the offer by 1.42 times.

At a floor price of Rs 2,525 per share, the government is offloading 1.14 crore equity shares with an additional greenshoe option to accommodate over-subscription, potentially increasing the total sale to 4.83% of the company.

Meanwhile, shares of Mazagon Dock closed at Rs 2,541.20, marking a 7.10% decrease from the previous day's close on the BSE. Retail buyers can place their bids starting April 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025