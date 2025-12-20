Tensions Soar in Dhaka as Inqilab Moncho Leader's Funeral Sparks Protests

On Saturday, intense tensions gripped Dhaka as mourners gathered for the funeral procession of Sharif Osman bin Hadi, the slain leader of the Inqilab Moncho, amid a heavy security presence. Hadi was assassinated in December in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area and later died in Singapore on December 18.

The gathering for Hadi's funeral prayer on Manik Mia Avenue, near the national parliament, comes as protesters continue to demand justice, voicing frustration over what they see as the government's failure to maintain law and order after his death. Various organizations are also calling for the home adviser's resignation.

Meanwhile, the Editors' Council and other media stakeholders have condemned attacks on press freedom, alleging a conspiracy to destabilize the country ahead of its elections scheduled for February next year. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party claims the unrest is part of a broader effort to sow chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)