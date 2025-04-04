Westlife Foodworld Expands McDonald's Footprint in Madurai

Westlife Foodworld Ltd, the company behind McDonald's franchises in West and South India, has inaugurated a new locale in Madurai, boosting its Tamil Nadu footprint to 38 outlets.

Situated on Sakthi Velammal Street, the multi-tiered eatery will serve McDonald's staple items alongside a wide array of fried chicken dishes, such as McSpicy Fried Chicken and McSpicy Chicken Wings, also featuring beverages from the McCafé line.

This launch is part of Westlife Foodworld's strategic efforts to cement its market position in Southern India. By 2027, the company aims to establish up to 630 outlets under its 'Vision 2027' plan, with about 60% set for the southern region, implementing the 'Experience of the Future' concept.

