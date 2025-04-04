Left Menu

Westlife Foodworld Expands McDonald's Footprint in Madurai

Westlife Foodworld Ltd has opened a new McDonald's restaurant in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, marking its 38th location in the state. The expansion aligns with the company's strategy to enhance its presence in South India, aiming for 580-630 outlets by 2027 under its 'Vision 2027' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Westlife Foodworld Ltd, the company behind McDonald's franchises in West and South India, has inaugurated a new locale in Madurai, boosting its Tamil Nadu footprint to 38 outlets.

Situated on Sakthi Velammal Street, the multi-tiered eatery will serve McDonald's staple items alongside a wide array of fried chicken dishes, such as McSpicy Fried Chicken and McSpicy Chicken Wings, also featuring beverages from the McCafé line.

This launch is part of Westlife Foodworld's strategic efforts to cement its market position in Southern India. By 2027, the company aims to establish up to 630 outlets under its 'Vision 2027' plan, with about 60% set for the southern region, implementing the 'Experience of the Future' concept.

(With inputs from agencies.)

