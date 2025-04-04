Indian Startups Defend Tech Role Amid Minister's Critique

In a response to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's recent critique of the Indian startup ecosystem, notable entrepreneurs rallied together to defend their industry's value and innovation. Figures such as Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha and Zoho's Sridhar Vembu voiced their support for technology-led growth, amidst a debate on the ecosystem's trajectory.

Palicha highlighted the significant contributions of consumer internet companies to economic progress and job creation, positioning them as crucial to spurring innovation. He called for the government's support in fostering 'local champions', instead of scrutinizing startups for focusing on sectors like grocery delivery.

Meanwhile, Vembu interpreted Goyal's comments as a motivational call for engineers and entrepreneurs to tackle ambitious projects and not a critique. Other industry veterans echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the potential and progressive steps necessary for scaling up India's startup ecosystem to meet global standards.

