Left Menu

Canada's Employment Decline: A Tariff-Driven Crisis

Canada experienced its first job decline in over three years in March, losing a net 32,600 jobs due to full-time work reductions. The unemployment rate increased to 6.7%. Tariffs, especially from the U.S., have caused companies to pause hiring and consider layoffs, impacting Canada's economy and job market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:12 IST
Canada's Employment Decline: A Tariff-Driven Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada is facing a labor market setback as employment figures for March show a net loss of 32,600 jobs, marking the country's first job decline in over three years. Statistics Canada reports that this is largely due to a significant drop in full-time positions, with the unemployment rate climbing to 6.7% from 6.6% in February.

Economists highlight that the uncertainty surrounding tariffs, including those imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Canadian steel and aluminum, has contributed to companies delaying hiring and investments. This economic tension is reflected in the Canadian dollar's decline and a potential interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada.

The aftermath of these tariffs, combined with global retaliatory measures, could lead to further economic downturns, with predictions of unemployment rates potentially peaking above 7%. Repercussions are already noticeable, with increased job insecurity influencing Canadians' financial behavior and spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025