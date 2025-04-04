Left Menu

Trump's Tariffs Trigger Turmoil in Metal Markets

Metal stocks fell sharply, plummeting over 8%, after President Trump's announcement of sweeping reciprocal tariffs. These tariffs have sparked fears of a global trade war, significantly impacting stock prices of major companies like Tata Steel and National Aluminium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:14 IST
Trump's Tariffs Trigger Turmoil in Metal Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, metal stocks took a significant hit as President Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs revived fears of a global trade war. This led to a pronounced slump in the share values of key metal companies.

National Aluminium Company's stock plunged 8.66% to Rs 157.70, while Vedanta and Tata Steel also saw declines of 8.63% and 8.59%, respectively. Other companies like Hindalco Industries and Jindal Steel & Power recorded notable dips as well.

The BSE Metal index fell by 1,925.11 points, depicting a broad market impact, attributed to the unexpected higher tariffs introduced by the Trump administration. These tariffs, set at a minimum of 10%, have stoked concerns over inflation and global economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025