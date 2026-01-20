Tata Steel's Strategic Move: A Stake in Thriveni Pellets

In a significant development, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the go-ahead to Tata Steel's proposal to acquire a controlling 50.01% equity stake in Odisha-based Thriveni Pellets. This acquisition is a pivotal part of Tata Steel's strategy to bolster its position in the competitive steel manufacturing sector.

Tata Steel previously announced its intent to purchase the majority stake in Thriveni Pellets Pvt Ltd for Rs 636 crore. Known for its comprehensive steel manufacturing operations, Tata Steel's acquisition is aimed at expanding its footprint in the iron ore pellet production space.

The CCI also approved another significant combination involving Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd, JSW Sambalpur Steel Ltd, and JFE Steel Corporation. This move is expected to enhance fair competition in the industry by overseeing large transactions to prevent unfair practices.

