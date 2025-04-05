Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: From 'BIMARU' to Booming

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath aims to transform Uttar Pradesh into a prosperous state within three years by eradicating poverty. The state plans to become India's leading economy while replacing previous governmental mafia affiliations with educational initiatives like 'one district, one medical college'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 05-04-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 14:19 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ambitious plans to position Uttar Pradesh as a prosperous state within three years by eliminating poverty and boosting its economy to be India's foremost.

Blaming the previous administrations for promoting 'one district, one mafia,' Adityanath emphasized the BJP's initiative to replace it with 'one district, one medical college.'

The Chief Minister, while inaugurating the Rohin Barrage in Maharajganj, highlighted 629 developmental projects worth Rs 654 crore, underscoring the transformation from a 'BIMARU' state to a thriving economy.

