Uttar Pradesh: From 'BIMARU' to Booming

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ambitious plans to position Uttar Pradesh as a prosperous state within three years by eliminating poverty and boosting its economy to be India's foremost.

Blaming the previous administrations for promoting 'one district, one mafia,' Adityanath emphasized the BJP's initiative to replace it with 'one district, one medical college.'

The Chief Minister, while inaugurating the Rohin Barrage in Maharajganj, highlighted 629 developmental projects worth Rs 654 crore, underscoring the transformation from a 'BIMARU' state to a thriving economy.

