China Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions Escalate in Global Trade War
China's Foreign Ministry has criticized the US for initiating a trade war with tariffs that impact global markets. With the US tariffs seen as unilateral economic pressure, China responds with its own 34% tax on US imports, emphasizing the importance of global economic justice.
China's criticism of US-initiated tariffs has intensified, highlighting the global economic repercussions of President Donald Trump's trade policies. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq saw significant declines as the trade war escalated.
In response to US actions, China announced it would impose a 34% tax on all US imports. The Chinese government condemned US tariffs, accusing them of violating international trade rules and destabilizing the global economy.
Beijing stressed that it would maintain a policy of opening up its economy despite external pressures and continue defending its sovereignty and economic interests. Emphasizing global justice, China remains firm against what it terms as economic bullying by the US.
(With inputs from agencies.)
