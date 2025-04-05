China Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions Escalate in Global Trade War

China's criticism of US-initiated tariffs has intensified, highlighting the global economic repercussions of President Donald Trump's trade policies. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq saw significant declines as the trade war escalated.

In response to US actions, China announced it would impose a 34% tax on all US imports. The Chinese government condemned US tariffs, accusing them of violating international trade rules and destabilizing the global economy.

Beijing stressed that it would maintain a policy of opening up its economy despite external pressures and continue defending its sovereignty and economic interests. Emphasizing global justice, China remains firm against what it terms as economic bullying by the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)