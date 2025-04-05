National Maritime Day: Honoring India's Seafaring Legacy

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways marked the 62nd National Maritime Day on Saturday, celebrating it nationwide, as detailed in an official statement.

This year's theme, 'Prosperous Seas Developed India and Youth for Blue Economy and Green Growth,' emphasized sustainable development in the maritime sector and the vital role of youth in promoting innovation and environmental responsibility.

Union Cabinet Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lauded the maritime community for sustaining the nation's economy, notably engaging with young cadets and encouraging women to take leadership roles in the evolving maritime sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)