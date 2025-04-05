National Maritime Day: Honoring India's Seafaring Legacy
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways celebrated the 62nd National Maritime Day, highlighting sustainable growth and the pivotal role of youth in the maritime sector. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the contribution of seafarers and engaged with women cadets to promote leadership in maritime activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways marked the 62nd National Maritime Day on Saturday, celebrating it nationwide, as detailed in an official statement.
This year's theme, 'Prosperous Seas Developed India and Youth for Blue Economy and Green Growth,' emphasized sustainable development in the maritime sector and the vital role of youth in promoting innovation and environmental responsibility.
Union Cabinet Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lauded the maritime community for sustaining the nation's economy, notably engaging with young cadets and encouraging women to take leadership roles in the evolving maritime sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Halts Trump's Deportation of Indian Scholar Tied to Pro-Palestinian Views
Tulsi Gabbard's Strategic Visit: Strengthening US-India Ties
High-Tech Search Resumes for MH370 in Indian Ocean
Indian Army's Vigilance Against Terrorism and Drug Trafficking in Kashmir
Adani Group's Environmental Challenges: Legal Battles Threaten India's Billionaire Projects