Left Menu

National Maritime Day: Honoring India's Seafaring Legacy

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways celebrated the 62nd National Maritime Day, highlighting sustainable growth and the pivotal role of youth in the maritime sector. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the contribution of seafarers and engaged with women cadets to promote leadership in maritime activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:23 IST
National Maritime Day: Honoring India's Seafaring Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways marked the 62nd National Maritime Day on Saturday, celebrating it nationwide, as detailed in an official statement.

This year's theme, 'Prosperous Seas Developed India and Youth for Blue Economy and Green Growth,' emphasized sustainable development in the maritime sector and the vital role of youth in promoting innovation and environmental responsibility.

Union Cabinet Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lauded the maritime community for sustaining the nation's economy, notably engaging with young cadets and encouraging women to take leadership roles in the evolving maritime sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025