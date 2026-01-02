Left Menu

Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

Two men were arrested for allegedly using forged documents to claim possession of a high-value property in Lucknow. The property belongs to Anjana Bhatt, whose father was a former Army major. Anjana, who has schizophrenia, sought help from the Chief Minister. Police swiftly returned the property to her.

Updated: 02-01-2026 00:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Lucknow swiftly arrested two men accused of illegally taking over a valuable house belonging to the daughter of a former Army major. The suspects reportedly exploited Anjana Bhatt's mental health condition, schizophrenia, to produce forged documents transferring the property's ownership.

Anjana, the sole surviving member of her family, had been residing in a rehabilitation center for several years. Her situation came to light when she met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to seek assistance. Within just 24 hours of the meeting, police arrested the alleged fraudsters.

The accused, identified as Balwant Kumar Yadav and Manoj Kumar Yadav, were caught in the act of trying to assume control of the property using fake legal papers. Law enforcement has made it clear that such criminal activities will not be tolerated, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

