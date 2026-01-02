Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

Authorities in Lucknow swiftly arrested two men accused of illegally taking over a valuable house belonging to the daughter of a former Army major. The suspects reportedly exploited Anjana Bhatt's mental health condition, schizophrenia, to produce forged documents transferring the property's ownership.

Anjana, the sole surviving member of her family, had been residing in a rehabilitation center for several years. Her situation came to light when she met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to seek assistance. Within just 24 hours of the meeting, police arrested the alleged fraudsters.

The accused, identified as Balwant Kumar Yadav and Manoj Kumar Yadav, were caught in the act of trying to assume control of the property using fake legal papers. Law enforcement has made it clear that such criminal activities will not be tolerated, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)