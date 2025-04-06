Indian Toy Industry Seizes US Tariff Opportunity

The Indian toy industry sees a window of opportunity as high tariffs on Chinese and Vietnamese toys in the US open doors for domestic expansion. Industry leaders report a surge in capacity building and partnerships with global firms.

With Vietnam and China facing up to 46% and 54% tariffs respectively, Indian exporters like Playgro Toys aim to capitalize. The country's toy exports have remained between USD 326-348 million over the past three years.

The national and state policies, alongside potential US trade negotiations, are set to bolster India's toy market, traditionally dependent on imports from China, which have significantly reduced over the past decade.

