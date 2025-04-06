Odisha Boosts Economic Growth with Major Investment Deals

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is in New Delhi seeking pivotal investments for his state, aiming to bolster the local economy. The visit will see Odisha signing significant agreements with major industry players like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Petronet LNG.

These collaborations signal the Odisha government's ambition to transform the state into a prominent hub for petrochemicals and chemicals, an undertaking that could redefine the region's industrial landscape.

Additionally, Majhi is slated to visit the HCL Tech campus in Noida, where he will engage with influential industry leaders from various sectors, further showcasing the state's investment potential. His return to Odisha is anticipated on April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)