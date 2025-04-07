Left Menu

India's Export Sectors Grapple with Rising US Tariffs

India's telecom, agriculture, and textile sectors are significantly impacted by rising US tariffs under President Trump. A report by EY highlights the need for strategic policies and bilateral trade agreements to counterbalance tariff hikes and maintain India's competitive advantage over countries like China and Vietnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:31 IST
India's Export Sectors Grapple with Rising US Tariffs
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's export sectors are reeling under the strain of elevated tariffs imposed by the US administration under President Donald Trump's policies, according to a report by EY.

The report reveals that the telecom sector has witnessed a dramatic increase in tariffs, escalating from 0 per cent to 26 per cent as of April 2025. Despite these challenges, India's telecom exports, valued at USD 6 billion, still compete favorably against countries such as China and Vietnam, which face even steeper duties.

For the agriculture sector, tariffs surged from 4 per cent to 31 per cent, affecting USD 5.5 billion worth of exports. This poses a significant challenge to India's competitiveness in the American market. EY emphasizes the urgency of initiatives like the Mission 500 and expediting the US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) to overcome these impediments.

The report further draws attention to the auto components sector, with exports now facing a 25 per cent duty. Despite the uniform imposition on all exporting countries, India is seeking concessions in trade talks.

Meanwhile, the textile sector confronts tariffs ranging from 33 per cent to 36 per cent on USD 9.5 billion worth of exports to the US. Although this marks a significant hike, India maintains a competitive edge over rival exporters like China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh. The report concludes that while the increased tariffs present substantial challenges, India's robust manufacturing and strategic policy initiatives can sustain its competitive stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025