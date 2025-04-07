Left Menu

Airborne Tragedy: Elderly Passenger Dies on Mumbai-Varanasi Flight

An IndiGo Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Maharashtra after 89-year-old Sushila Devi died onboard. The flight from Mumbai to Varanasi landed at Chikalthana Airport due to the medical emergency, but the elderly passenger had already succumbed before receiving medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:26 IST
Airborne Tragedy: Elderly Passenger Dies on Mumbai-Varanasi Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo Airlines flight headed from Mumbai to Varanasi made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Chikalthana Airport after an elderly passenger died mid-flight, according to an airport official.

The passenger, identified as 89-year-old Sushila Devi from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, started feeling unwell during the flight on Sunday night. Despite immediate medical attention upon landing, she was declared deceased.

The incident prompted the flight to divert for a medical emergency around 10 p.m. After the formalities were completed by the MIDC CIDCO police, the flight continued its journey. The woman's body was sent to Government Medical College and Hospital for formalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025