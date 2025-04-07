Airborne Tragedy: Elderly Passenger Dies on Mumbai-Varanasi Flight
An IndiGo Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Maharashtra after 89-year-old Sushila Devi died onboard. The flight from Mumbai to Varanasi landed at Chikalthana Airport due to the medical emergency, but the elderly passenger had already succumbed before receiving medical attention.
An IndiGo Airlines flight headed from Mumbai to Varanasi made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Chikalthana Airport after an elderly passenger died mid-flight, according to an airport official.
The passenger, identified as 89-year-old Sushila Devi from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, started feeling unwell during the flight on Sunday night. Despite immediate medical attention upon landing, she was declared deceased.
The incident prompted the flight to divert for a medical emergency around 10 p.m. After the formalities were completed by the MIDC CIDCO police, the flight continued its journey. The woman's body was sent to Government Medical College and Hospital for formalities.
