Actor Gajendra Chauhan Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud, Swift Police Action Saves the Day

Actor Gajendra Chauhan, renowned for his notable role as Yudhishthira in the TV adaptation of Mahabharat, recently fell prey to cyber fraud, suffering a loss of approximately Rs 1 lakh. Police promptly intervened, recovering the entirety of the stolen funds, as confirmed by an official on Saturday.

The incident began when Chauhan encountered a Facebook advertisement offering discounted dry fruits. After engaging with the ad and submitting an OTP, he received a notification that Rs 98,000 had been deducted from his bank account. Recognizing the scam, he immediately reported to the Oshiwara police station.

The police swiftly traced the transaction, coordinating with bank officials to freeze and reverse the amount to Chauhan's account. An investigation into the fraud case has been initiated, as the police continue to pursue those responsible for the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)