Gadkari Rallies BJP for Nagpur Mayoral Campaign

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has called on local BJP workers to ensure the election of a BJP mayor in Nagpur. Speaking at a BJP Yuva Morcha event, Gadkari underscored the party's distinctive approach and commitment to development ahead of the upcoming civic polls.

Gadkari, representing Nagpur in the Lok Sabha, emphasized the transformative potential of a BJP-led municipal corporation in Nagpur, with support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He assured the audience that the city's best is yet to come under BJP governance.

The minister affirmed that ticket allocation would favor dedicated party supporters, irrespective of caste, religion, or language. He encouraged intensified campaigning in districts led by Congress MLAs, citing past successes in municipal elections.

