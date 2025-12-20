Left Menu

Gadkari Rallies BJP for Nagpur Mayoral Campaign

Nitin Gadkari encouraged BJP workers to strive for a BJP mayor in Nagpur. At a BJP Yuva Morcha event, he emphasized the party's unique approach and commitment to development. He highlighted that Nagpur could undergo significant transformation under a BJP-led municipal corporation, supported by both state and central leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:48 IST
Gadkari Rallies BJP for Nagpur Mayoral Campaign
Nitin Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has called on local BJP workers to ensure the election of a BJP mayor in Nagpur. Speaking at a BJP Yuva Morcha event, Gadkari underscored the party's distinctive approach and commitment to development ahead of the upcoming civic polls.

Gadkari, representing Nagpur in the Lok Sabha, emphasized the transformative potential of a BJP-led municipal corporation in Nagpur, with support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He assured the audience that the city's best is yet to come under BJP governance.

The minister affirmed that ticket allocation would favor dedicated party supporters, irrespective of caste, religion, or language. He encouraged intensified campaigning in districts led by Congress MLAs, citing past successes in municipal elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025