Chandan Healthcare Expands Diagnostic Excellence in Lucknow

Chandan Healthcare Limited, a prominent name in India's diagnostic services, has unveiled a state-of-the-art diagnostic center in Ashiyana, Lucknow. Designed to bolster healthcare accessibility and the company's market presence, this expansion aligns with Chandan's strategic growth objectives.

The newly launched facility is equipped with advanced medical technology and offers an extensive suite of diagnostic services, catering to various healthcare needs. Services include high-precision pathology and laboratory testing, comprehensive radiology and imaging services like ultrasound, ECG, CT Scan, MRI, and digital X-rays, as well as preventive health check-ups tailored for individuals and families. Furthermore, specialized diagnostic services such as advanced cardiac and hormonal assessments are available.

As part of its growth strategy, Chandan Healthcare Limited is committed to scalability, innovation, and maintaining excellence in the healthcare sector. This expansion aims to strengthen Chandan's market position by leveraging cutting-edge technology for faster, more accurate diagnostics and enhancing patient accessibility in high-demand areas like Ashiyana. Additionally, seamless integration with Chandan's digital healthcare ecosystem enhances patient experience through online appointments and report access. This initiative underscores the company's dedication to sustainable growth and long-term value creation for shareholders and stakeholders, expanding high-quality healthcare services across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)