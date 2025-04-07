Tariff Tremors: Euro Yields and The Economic Ripple Effect

Euro area short-dated yields plunged to a two-and-a-half-year low on Monday, amid escalating concerns over the economic repercussions of U.S. tariffs. This triggered a stock market rout and increased investor speculation surrounding future European Central Bank rate cuts.

President Donald Trump warned international governments of substantial costs to remove wide-ranging tariffs, likening the duties to "medicine." The German 2-year yield, reactive to European Central Bank policy expectations, fell by 16.5 basis points to 1.69%, marking its lowest point since October 2022 and on course for its steepest three-day downturn since March 2023.

Experts highlighted the peril of tit-for-tat escalations worsening trade tensions and amplifying market uncertainty. As major indexes sank, there is growing belief the Federal Reserve might introduce an interest rate reduction by May. Meanwhile, ECB policymaker Isabel Schnabel noted the euro zone's economic challenges could intensify due to heightened uncertainty from U.S. tariffs.

