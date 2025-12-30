Left Menu

European Bond Yields Climb Amid Fed and ECB Speculations

Germany's 10-year bond yield rose ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes release. It counters a previous drop during thin trading. European 10-year yields climbed, while the Fed's policy discord cast concerns over a potential rate cut. ECB rate moves remain stagnant as two-year yields showed minimal change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:34 IST
Germany's 10-year government bond yield rose on Tuesday, recovering from a three-week low as markets anticipated the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes. Responsive trading saw the benchmark 10-year Bund yield inch up nearly 4 basis points to 2.862%, following a descent to its lowest since December 8, after hitting a nine-month high.

Regional counterparts observed similar trends, with Italian and French 10-year yields both rising roughly 4 basis points. All eyes are on the Federal Reserve, which recently lowered its target range for the Fed funds rate to 3.5%-3.75%, despite internal dissension among FOMC members.

Market forecasts suggest minimal easing at the Fed's upcoming January meeting. Conversely, the European Central Bank shows no sign of policy change through 2026, with influential rate-setter Isabel Schnabel dismissing imminent interest rate hikes. Germany's two-year yield remained stable, reflective of unchanged ECB policy expectations.

